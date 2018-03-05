Ron remembered Popeye took time to encourage local runners

This picture, taken by Bexhill reader Robert Carey at the 2014 Hastings Half Marathon, captures the essence of what much loved local legend Ron ‘Popeye’ Everett was all about.

Robert, of Eastwood Road, said: “I actually got in my position to snap my Son Oliver, who was running, and saw Ron urging on the runners and adding a bit of humour and colour to the proceedings.”

The picture was taken at the bottom of All Saints Street, by Winkle Island.

Ron, who was a dead-ringer for the cartoon sailor, passed away in July last year, aged 86. A permanent memorial to him was unveiled in the Old Town last month. The memorial consists of a sculpted sailor’s hat on a bollard at Butlers Gap.

