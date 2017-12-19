Schools take on maths challenge

Schools including Bexhill College and Helenswood Academy took part in the Regional Final of the Senior Team Mathematics Challenge recently.

The event, for Year 11, 12 and 13 students, was hosted by Bexhill College.

Maths Challenge 2 SUS-171215-134455001

The annual national competition for both state sector and private colleges, is jointly organised by United Kingdom Mathematics Trust and the Further Maths Support Programme. It tests mathematical, communication and teamwork skills, and provides an opportunity for students to compete against teams from other schools and colleges from their region.

Four A Level Further Maths students represented Bexhill College in the final and came up against eight other schools in the south east, including Helenswood.

The challenge comprised of a number of rounds, which were under timed conditions. This included a ‘Group Round’, where the teams had to decide on their own strategy, such as working pairs, as a group or individually, to solve 10 questions in around 40 minutes.

Next up was the ‘Crossnumber Round’, similar to a crossword but with numerical answers. Teams had to work in pairs, with one pair working on the across clues and, the other on the down clues to complete the grid using logic and deduction.

The final round was a ‘Shuttle Round’ (mini relay). The teams competed against the clock to answer correctly a series of four questions.

Bexhill College came 1st in the competition. Jaeho Lee, Thomas Finn, Cai Li Heng and Hsiang-ling Huang will now go on to the National Final London, in February.