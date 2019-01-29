‘Smoking in bed’ caused Sidley flat fire

Firefighters have issued a warning to people not to smoke in bed following a flat fire in Sidley on Monday (January 28).

Crews from Bexhill and Hastings fire stations were called to Elva Court in Ninfield Road at 7.10am after a blaze broke out in the bedroom of a top floor flat.

The fire officer in charge deployed a crew with breathing apparatus to the scene of the fire.

Early reports suggested that someone was trapped in the building.

However the building manager quickly confirmed that everyone had been evacuated from the flats.

A second breathing apparatus crew was deployed to support the fire compartment crew.

A later investigation by an East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service fire investigator confirmed that smoking materials were the cause of the blaze.

Dean Mcfaite, watch manager of Bexhill Green Watch, told the Observer: “We have a simple message - please do not smoke in bed as the risk of falling asleep whilst holding an ignited cigarette is a possibility.

“Designate a safe area to smoke and dispose of materials safely.”

Elva Court, which opened in 2015, provides both long and short term support for up to 13 people with mental health issues.

The building consists of 14 self-contained flats, one of which is allocated to staff.