Sons pay tribute to ‘active’ mum who died after A259 crash

An 89-year-old woman has died after being involved in a collision in Bexhill.

Shortly after 2pm on Thursday (August 16), two cars were in collision on the A259 Barnhorn Road and the driver, Margaret Deane, was flown by air ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where she sadly died on Saturday (August 18) – just over a week before her 90th birthday.

Her sons Mark and Keith have now paid tribute to their mum.

In a statement released through Sussex Police, they said: “She was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She grew up and met our dad in Brighton and lived in Canterbury and Bedford before moving back to Brighton when they retired. She moved to Bexhill to be closer to us when dad died.

“Our mum was selfless and always put others before herself and would drive the ladies from her block of flats around to lunch and for shopping. She was still so active, going walking and often going to Brighton for the Women’s Guild. When she was younger she took part in competitive swimming and badminton.”