Spring has sprung at ‘exceptional’ show

The Ninfield Horticultural Society Spring Show has been hailed as ‘exceptional’ with a record amount of entries.

The annual event was held at Ninfield Memorial hall on Saturday, March 23. Show Organiser Rose Franks says entries were up on previous years.

Scrumptious cakes.t Ninfield Horticultural Society Spring Show 2019 SUS-190326-093328001

“This was another great show for Ninfield and exceptional in many ways,” she said.

“The number of exhibits was the highest for many years. It is vital that we attract new people who will dip a toe in the water of showing if these wonderful traditional shows are to continue.

“It was great to welcome seven new exhibitors who we hope will continue to participate in our friendly shows.

“Exceptionally hot weather brought narcissi blooms into flower early. Strong winds then ruined many of them! But Ninfield has been lucky this year with the week before the show dry and calm. Many later flowers appeared unscathed.

Vase of mixed spring flowers at Ninfield Horticultural Society Spring Show 2019 SUS-190326-093338001

“The result was a show with a bumper display of varied and beautiful narcissi, a lovely example of the best that the season brings.

“Other spring flowers and shrubs showcased the wide variety of flowers blooming now.

“Four baking classes were introduced this year and there were 23 entries including mouth-watering savoury biscuits, plate pies, hot cross buns and simnel cakes.

“The cookery award was won by one of our new exhibitors.

Visitors at Ninfield Horticultural Society Spring Show 2019 SUS-190326-093350001

“Children’s entries, which included fork tulip paintings, fish collages and papier mache heads, were numerous and very colourful, even though apparently a dog did eat part of one of them!

“Flower arrangements made up in quality what they lacked in quantity.

“There were many entries in the photographic classes which provided a varied and high quality display. The judge thoroughly enjoyed choosing the photo winners.

“There was a splendid range of refreshments. It was gratifying to see a record number of visitors enjoying the exhibits, the refreshments and talking with old and new friends.”

Narcissi., Ninfield Horticultural Society Spring Show 2019 SUS-190326-093318001

Ninfield Horticultural Society’s next event is a plant sale and coffee morning at the Memorial Hall on Saturday, April 13.

Donations of plants are appreciated from 8.30am, with the sale 9-11am.

For further information, to join the society or enter shows, call 01424 892422 or email: rose.franks1@btinternet.com