St Leonards man sent to prison for asking his mum for money

Wayne Rozier, 38, of Clarenden Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of harassment and being in breach of a restraining order by turning up at his mother’s address in Rye and asking for money.

He also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence for an earlier offence of breaching a restraining order when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on January 11.

He was sentenced to ten weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that he had showed a flagrant disregard for court orders.

