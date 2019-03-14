Stolen Triumph motorcycle was driven dangerously through Hastings

Reece Seddon, 18, of Murdock Mews, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to allowing himself to be carried on a black Triumph motorcycle that he knew had been unlawfully taken according to a court document.
The motorcycle was driven dangerously on Old London Road, Mount Pleasant Road, Elphinstone Road and Lower park Road, before being damaged.
The offence took place on October 23 last year.
He also pleaded guilty to intentionally using the zip on his jacket to cause £500 damage to the wall of a police cell on October 23.
The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay a total of £200 in compensation.
He was banned from driving for one year.
