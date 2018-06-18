Students celebrate personal and academic achievements at Awards Night

Students and staff came together at Sussex Coast College Hastings last Wednesday evening to celebrate a year of academic and personal achievements.

Over 150 guests filled the Station Plaza atrium to celebrate another fantastic twelve months and end the year on a high. Students from across the college were recognised for their outstanding achievements and dedication to their studies.

Three students received special recognition for their contribution to college life, their outstanding achievements, and determination to overcome personal barriers to succeed.

Principal Jim Sharpe said: “We had a fantastic evening celebrating at the student awards with our friends and family. I know that everyone has worked so hard during the last year, and the awards evening is a great way to recognise and celebrate this.”

