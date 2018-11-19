Sussex weather tomorrow - chilly, wet and windy

Winter has definitely arrived and tomorrow (Tuesday November 20) is again set to be much more like a normal November day than the recent mild conditions.

The Met Office forecast is for showers overnight, some heavy, as the wind picks up, particularly nearer the coast.

The temperature is likely to drop down to around 5 to 7degC but feel colder away from any shelter.

The gusting wind will continue tomorrow, which means across East and West Sussex the chill factor will make it feel like one or 0degC.

In the west the forecast is for a cloudy day with occasional light showers.

However, in the east it’s likely to be far more overcast with heavy bands of rain sweeping across the county that could include hail and thunder on the coast.

Currently, the Met Office says that the week will be mostly cloudy, with Wednesday (November 21) breaking the trend and seeing some sunshine.

Temperatures are set to rise to around 10degC, although a chilly wind will again make it feel colder.