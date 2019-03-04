Teen involved in police ‘chase’ through Hastings and St Leonards is spared jail

A teenage driver involved in a long police chase through Hastings and St Leonards has narrowly avoided a prison sentence.

Alfie Apps, 19, of Upper Glen Close, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to driving a Peugeot car dangerously at St Leonards, on Filsham Road, Battle Road, Crowhurst Road, Upper Church Road, Blackman Avenue, Sedlescombe Road North and South, Gresham Avenue, Fernside Avenue, Queensway and The Ridge, on August 15 last year, according to a court document.

He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance, licence or test certificate and pleaded guilty to failing to stop when required to do so by police in Filsham Road on the same date.

Apps pleaded guilty to taking a Honda vehicle, without the consent of the owner, at Hastings on October 18.

He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for two years and banned from driving for two years.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work.

Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that it was ‘a prolonged incident involving a police chase, in which he showed disregard to other road users’.

