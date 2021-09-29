Teens lob object at Bexhill ambulance on way to emergency call

Emergency incident.

The incident happened near the junction with Penland Road at around 1pm and the object struck the windscreen.

The ambulance service is now urging anyone with information to contact the police.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb) spokesman said: “SECAmb can confirm that an unknown item was thrown at the windscreen of one of its response vehicles which was en route to an emergency call in Bexhill yesterday (Tuesday, September 28).

“The incident took place at approximately 1pm near the junction of Penland Road. A group of teenagers on the pavement were seen to thrown the object before running away. Police attended and are investigating.

“The paramedic driving the vehicle was shaken but thankfully uninjured and, although delayed, continued to the incident.