The Rotary Club of Senlac’s new President takes up the reigns

The Rotary Club of Senlac’s new President was inducted to his new post at a special celebratory evening held at the Cooden Beach Hotel on Wednesday, July 4.

The club’s new President for the year is Dave Miles who succeeds retiring president Linda Fearn.

Dave, a widower, was born in south London. He moved to Chatham where he worked in the computer industry, mainly in the management field.

In 1974 he moved to Little Common and worked part time as a social researcher for several years before moving to Westfield where he now lives.

He joined the Rotary Club of Senlac in 2012. Since 2014 Dave has been the co-ordinator of the club’s highly successful Classic Car Show, which he will continue to do during his year as the club’s president. Outside Rotary

Dave volunteers for the National Trust at Scotney Castle and travels the world on holidays.

At the celebratory handover event, Dave announced in his introductory speech that GIZMO is his chosen charity for the coming year. He said: “GIZMO’s services to vulnerable children and young people have made an impact in the reduction of crime and anti-social behaviour and I consider it to be a very worthy cause.”

He added: “Rotary is one of the best things that has happened to me. It gives me the opportunity to help others in the community and increased my social life. Rotary has changed considerably over recent years; it is fun, friendly and gives people the opportunity to do things in the community. I’d welcome people to come and find out more about us.”

