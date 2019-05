A bus service in Bexhill has been cancelled following a collision.

The collision took place on Upper Sea Road in Bexhill.

The 98 bus from Bexhill Devonshire Road to Hastings has been cancelled due to the collision, according to a tweet from Stagecoach Southeast.

More to follow.

