Hastings man taken to hospital after Bexhill collision

A Hastings man was taken to hospital with concerns for his neck and back after a collision in Bexhill.

Liam Mitchell-Healy, 23, was the passenger in a car being driven by his colleague in Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, at approximately 8.15am on Thursday (June 20).

The other car collided with the passenger side of the vehicle Liam was travelling in. Picture supplied by Gorddy Mitchell-Healy

As the pair got to Sackville Road, coming from the police station, they stopped at the junction before going under the bridge towards the traffic lights.

When leaving the junction, there was a collision with a black car, and their vehicle did a 180 degree spin.

A police spokesman said it was reported to them that the black car did not stop.

Liam’s partner Gorddy said: “The driver (in the vehicle with Liam) managed to make it back home to Jameson Road, Bexhill, near the train station.

“I met my partner at his colleague’s home and took him to the hospital where they laid him down in his back with concerns of neck and back trauma.

“The doctors at the Conquest Hospital did their tests and took him for a CT scan. The scan came back normal and he suffered muscle bruising around his neck and back.”

Gorddy said the incident was reported to police but they are appealing for witnesses. Police confirmed the incident has been reported.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting reference 325 of 20/06.

