Hastings train services to be disrupted due to emergency engineering works

Passengers on the Hastings train line have been advised to check before they travel following the announcement of emergency engineering works.

Following a landslip earlier in the week, engineering work already scheduled for this Sunday (November 17) has been extended northwards from Wadhurst to Hastings, instead of between Robertsbridge and Hastings as previously advertised.

This is to allow repair work to take place on the embankment in question, so Network Rail engineers can remove the dislodged material as there is currently a risk of it continuing down the slope onto the track.

There is currently a 20mph speed restriction in place on this part of the network to make sure passengers and trains can move safely through the area.

This will mean an amended service this Sunday, with replacement buses running on parts of the network without a train service. As this work has been scheduled at short notice, some of the online journey planners may not show the amended service.

All passengers planning to use this route on Sunday are advised to check Southeastern’s website for updates.