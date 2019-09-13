Man cut free from vehicle after King Offa Way Bexhill collision

Firefighters were called to release a man who had been trapped in a vehicle after a collision on the A259 King Offa Way this afternoon.

Traffic reports said the collision happened at the junction with Combe Valley Way.

A spokesman for the fire service said two fire engines were sent to the scene at 3.25pm.

Crews were called to release one person who was trapped in their vehicle.

The patient, a man, was then handed over into the care of paramedics at 4.45pm.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “We are in attendance of an RTC reported to us at approximately 3.20pm today.

“We currently have a car and an ambulance in attendance.”

Motorists were directed down local roads to avoid the delays.

The road has now been reopened.