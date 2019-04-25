Roadworks in busy Bexhill road to last six weeks

Temporary traffic lights will be in operation for six weeks on a busy Bexhill road.

Drainage works on the A269 Bexhill Road, Ninfield, started on Tuesday, April 23, and will continue for six weeks.

East Sussex Highways said the road will remain open with temporary traffic lights in place between 9am and 4pm.

Highways said: “If it rains, we might be delayed in our works. We will keep you updated with any changes via advance warning signs.

“There will be ‘no parking’ signs and cones on site to advise where parking is restricted.

“We apologise if our works cause disruption to your bus service. Please check with the bus company for any alterations to the service during this time.”

Withyham Road, Bexhill, will also be closed to traffic from Kewhurst Avenue to Shipley Lane on Tuesday, April 30, for a period between 7am and 7pm.

A suitable diversion route will be signed on site.

See more:

St Leonards schoolboy airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Here’s why police were called to St Leonards holiday park

Woman arrested after Bexhill burglary ends with police pursuit