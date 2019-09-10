This is what parking enforcement could look like in Bexhill, Rye and Battle from 2020

Detailed plans have been published for the introduction of civil parking enforcement in Rother.

East Sussex County Council has released area-by-area proposals for the scheme, which would see it take over on-street parking enforcement in the district from Sussex Police.

The authority was asked by Rother District Council to take on responsibility for parking amid public concerns that limited police resources meant there was a lack of enforcement.

The formal traffic regulation orders for specific locations around the district have been drawn up taking into account feedback from an informal consultation held earlier this year.

Subject to approval from the Department for Transport (DfT), it’s hoped the new arrangement could be up and running by the spring.

People can still have their say online on individual proposals for changes to parking restrictions around Rother’s towns and villages.

Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council lead member for transport and environment, said: “It’s clear from the feedback we’ve received that there’s a need for more rigorous parking enforcement in Rother.

“Transferring these powers from the police to the council has worked well elsewhere in the county. If anyone has any comments about proposed changes in their area, this is their chance to make their views known.”

If there are any unresolved objections to proposed changes to parking restrictions, a report will be presented to the county council’s planning committee to advise of the responses to the proposals.

It’s hoped the DfT will introduce legislation permitting the introduction of civil parking enforcement early next year, allowing the scheme to be introduced in April.

Civil parking enforcement is already in force in three of the five districts and boroughs in East Sussex – Eastbourne, Hastings and Lewes.

To view more detailed proposals, or to comment on the draft traffic regulation orders, visit www.eastsussex.gov.uk/haveyoursay. The consultation closes on Friday, September 27.