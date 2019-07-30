Travel advice ahead of Brighton & Hove Pride 2019

A rainbow queuing system will be place at Brighton Railway Station during Pride weekend to help cope with the thousands of visitors expected to descend on the city.

The queuing system has been designed to help passengers with their onward journey and will be extended to outside the railway station to direct passengers leaving the city into the correct queue.

The Pride Thameslink train at Brighton - picture: Matthew Wilmhurst, GTR

The purple queue is for the West Coast, with services towards Hove, Worthing, Littlehampton and Southampton. The green queue will take passengers to the East Coast on trains towards Lewes, Eastbourne and Ashford International. The blue queue is for London-bound trains, with service toward Gatwick Airport, East Croydon, London Victoria and Bedford.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Brighton Pride 2019

Passengers are advised to aim to be at the station for 11pm on Saturday evening as trains will be extremely busy.

Passengers are also reminded glass will not be permitted on the station, with glass bins provided at the entrance.

Govia Thameslink Railway – which runs Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services out of Brighton – will operate an enhanced rail service, including additional and longer trains across the weekend and trains running late into the night on Saturday evening to help visitors get home from the city.

READ MORE: Rainbow train unveiled to celebrate Brighton & Hove Pride

Stuart Meek, train services director at GTR, said: “We have been working on our plans for this weekend since the beginning of the year in collaboration with the Brighton & Hove Pride organisers, Sussex Police, Brighton & Hove City Council and other local partners. We are looking forward to celebrating this wonderful city event with our customers and staff.”

Paul Kemp, managing director of Brighton & Hove Pride 2019, said: “Brighton & Hove Pride is an important event for our city with visitors coming in from across the UK and worldwide.

“We have been working closely with GTR and other partners on the new rainbow queuing system to help with the smooth egress of people leaving the city.

“We ask that people are patient and respectful of each other and staff who will be working hard to get everybody home safely. We are extremely heartened by the positive working partnership and support over Pride weekend and the enthusiasm from all at GTR.”