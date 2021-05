A21 collision. May 27 2021. Picture: Gareth Hammond

According to the AA, the road is blocked with queueing traffic on the A21 in Kent Street.

The incident, involving a car and a lorry, means the road is blocked in both directions at Bluemans Lane (Claverton Country House turn-off), which is affecting traffic travelling between Hastings and Robertsbridge.

Emergency services are at the scene.