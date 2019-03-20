Bexhill Enterprise Park to be more than doubled

The regeneration company behind the Bexhill Enterprise Park has been awarded £1.9 million of government funding to more than double the existing site.

Sea Change Sussex will use the money to extend the current site to the northern side of Combe Valley Way, to accommodate more jobs.

Bexhill Enterprise Park North and South

The funding is intended to enable Sea Change Sussex to build new site roads to facilitate the development of office, light industrial and manufacturing premises in an area the company is calling ‘Bexhill Enterprise Park North’.

The site roads will come off the North Bexhill Access Road, which Sea Change Sussex opened last week to connect Combe Valley Way and Ninfield Road and provide access to the additional development land.

The company gained outline planning consent for a total of 360,000 sq ft (33,500 sqm) of business premises on Bexhill Enterprise Park North in May 2018.

A planning application for the site roads has already been submitted to Rother District Council, along with an application for 86,000 sq ft (8,000 sqm) of light industrial units on Bexhill Enterprise Park North from local developer Westcott Leach.

Westcott Leach has previously developed industrial premises on the Eastside Business Park in Newhaven and the Swallow Business Park in Hailsham.

Wescott Leach intends to start construction of the industrial units as Sea Change Sussex builds the site roads.

The £1.94 million grant is from the Government’s Local Growth Fund.

Sea Change and its East Sussex partners have been awarded the funding by the South East Local Enterprise Partnership (SELEP), after it assessed the business case for the site roads.

Alongside the construction of the North Bexhill Access Road, Sea Change has also recently installed a water main and electricity supply to support the business and housing developments to follow in this area.

To the south of Combe Valley Way, the existing Bexhill Enterprise Park South incorporates Glovers House (fully occupied by Park Holidays UK), High Weald House (offices soon to be completed) plus sites capable of accommodating up to 195,000 sq ft of further premises.

The overall development of the Bexhill Enterprise Park, along with plans for extensive new housing, is part of the 247-acre (100-hectare) urban extension to Bexhill set out in the Rother Local Plan of 2006.

The Bexhill Enterprise Park lies to the north-east of Bexhill, two miles from the town centre.

See more:

Hastings Pier to ‘remain closed over Easter’

Lillian aged 103 fulfils her dream by taking to the water in Bexhill

Crimes committed at railway stations between Brighton and Hastings