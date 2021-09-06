Car crashes through fence in Hastings

The incident happened near the junction with Old London Road and Rye Road in the afternoon, according to witnesses.

Witnesses added the blue car was recovered from the scene following the accident and part of the area was cordoned off.

Emergency services attended the scene.

The scene of the collision. Picture by Simon Stevens SUS-210609-102111001

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports a car had left the road at Old London Road at approximately 1.40pm on Friday.

“Ambulance crews attended and two patients, a man and a woman were assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Conquest Hospital.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to Old London Road, Hastings, at about 1.30pm on Friday (September 3) to reports a car had left the road and collided with a fence.

“Officers attended with South East Coast Ambulance Service and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews.

The area was cordoned off as the car was recovered following the collision. Picture by Simon Stevens SUS-210609-102101001

“A female passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where she remains in a stable condition.

“The male driver was taken to the Conquest Hospital in Hastings for treatment and observation.

“Enquiries are ongoing and any witnesses are asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 644 of 03/09.”