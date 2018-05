Slow traffic is being reported on the M25 junction 10 and the M3 juntion 12 after accidents earlier this morning.

A lane has re-opened but queues are still slow on the exit ramp of the M25 anticlockwise at J10 A3 Portsmouth Road due to a rolled over vehicle.

A three-car accident on the M3 is affecting traffic southbound between J12 (A335) and J13 (M27), affecting travel from Winchester to Southampton.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.