Cyclist dies following A259 collision between Bexhill and Pevensey

Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses to the fatal collision.

Emergency services were called around 10.40am to reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a white transit high-top van on the eastbound carriageway of the Marsh Road, shortly after the Pevensey roundabout.

Police said the cyclist died at the scene.

Emergency services at the scene. Picture by Dan Jessup SUS-220502-151030001

The road has been closed from the roundabout to the junction with Top Road at Hooe, and is expected to remain closed for some time.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes if possible.

Officers investigating the collision are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage.

They would particularly like to speak to anyone who saw the van at or near the side of the road between 10.30am and 10.50am.

The incident has affected traffic between Pevensey and Bexhill.

The AA said there is currently queueing traffic on the A259 both ways from A27 (Pevensey Roundabout) to the Ninfield turn off.

Anyone with information about today’s collision is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Simplify.

