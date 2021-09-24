Hastings bus services delayed due to ‘queues at petrol stations’ says Stagecoach

Queue at Jet fuel station in Bexhill Road. SUS-210924-114530001

Stagecoach South East said via Twitter that ‘a number of services’ across its network are ‘experiencing delays’.

The news comes as a number of petrol stations in the UK have closed temporarily, with BP and Esso earlier this week warning of petrol and diesel shortages at some of its stations due to a lack of delivery drivers.

Today Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said people should carry on buying petrol as normal, despite supply problems.

He told the BBC today that refineries had ‘plently of petrol’.

Reports in the national media have suggested the Government is considering drafting in soldiers to drive fuel tankers under emergency plans.

On its Facebook page today, Sussex Police said in a statement: “We are aware of drivers queuing at petrol stations across Sussex, which is causing disruption on a number of roads.

“Current government guidance is that the public should continue to buy fuel as normal and we would ask drivers not to join queues on forecourts and along the roads.

BP fuel station in Silverhill SUS-210924-114556001

“Keeping our highways clear is essential for emergency service vehicles to respond to incidents swiftly and hindering them poses a serious public health risk.

“Please be aware of the wider safety implications of queuing around petrol stations and do continue to follow the latest government guidance around the buying of fuel.

“Our officers are working to ensure the roads remain safe for everybody and will take action against motorists considered to be posing a risk to public safety.”

Esso fuel station on the A259 near to Glyne Gap. SUS-210924-114544001