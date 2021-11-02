Hastings to London line reopens following major engineering works

The works being carried out in Wadhurst SUS-210211-103604001

More than 100 engineers undertook landslip prevention work on the Hastings to Tunbridge Wells line from October 23 to October 29.

The work over the October half-term was spread along the line, with major engineering projects at multiple locations, including both ends of Wadhurst Tunnel, Strawberry Hill, Churchsettle, Nevill Golf Club and Crowhurst.

The Victorian-built Wadhurst Tunnel has seen its steep-sided entrances increasingly affected by heavy rain fall and subsidence in recent years, Network Rail said.

As part of last week’s major works, the company said embankments and cuttings were shored up using a variety of engineering approaches, from sheet piling, to soil nails and rock anchors.

It added that the firm put down new track and carried out a series of station improvements, including vegetation clearance, repainting platform markings and deep cleans.

Crews also installed new platform tactiles at Etchingham to aid the visually impaired and a major refurbishment of the station footbridge continues through to mid-December.

Diseased and non-native trees have been also replaced at various locations to make the habitat more friendly to native species, Network Rail said.

Fiona Taylor, Network Rail’s route director for Kent, said: “I’m really grateful to passengers for their patience while we’ve had the line closed for engineering works between Hastings and Tunbridge Wells.

“The line is one of the oldest in the country and we have been working hard to make it truly fit for the 21st century and resilient against the impacts of climate change.”

Steve White, Southeastern managing director, said: “Reducing the risk of landslips caused by bad weather helps us to deliver the reliable and punctual service that our customers deserve.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to our passengers for bearing with us and changing their travel plans while this essential work was carried out. I’m really pleased that the project was completed on time and our trains were running again as scheduled from Saturday.”

Gareth White, operations manager for BAM Nuttall, which carried out the works, said: “The works undertaken to stabilise the cutting at Wadhurst, and the completion of other necessary works on the line, are all part of our plans to make sure that we are putting the safety and wellbeing of passengers first.