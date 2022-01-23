Man, 66, seriously injured after Hastings collision

The incident happened in Old London Road on Friday evening (January 21).

Police said the road was closed for several hours as emergency services attended the scene.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Just after 7.25pm on Friday (January 21) police responded to a report that a vehicle had collided with a tree on Old London Road, Hastings.

The scene of the collision. Picture by Dan Jessup SUS-220122-151347001

“The road was closed for around five hours while fire crews extracted the casualty and paramedics treated him at the scene.

“The driver of the vehicle, a 66-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious, potentially life-changing injuries.