Man hit by train near Hastings dies

British Transport Police

Police officers and paramedics were called to the scene.

A BTP spokesman said: “Officers were called to the line near Hastings at 1.45pm on Saturday, June 5 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended and sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The incident led to services between Hastings, Rye and Ashford International being cancelled.