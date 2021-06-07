Man hit by train near Hastings dies
A man who was hit by a train near Hastings has died, British Transport Police has confirmed.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 3:57 pm
Police officers and paramedics were called to the scene.
A BTP spokesman said: “Officers were called to the line near Hastings at 1.45pm on Saturday, June 5 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Paramedics also attended and sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
The incident led to services between Hastings, Rye and Ashford International being cancelled.
The line later reopened in the evening.