Sussex morning travel bulletin for Monday, May 10

Traffic and travel for Sussex

There are reports of animals on a couple of roads in Sussex this morning.

According to the AA, there are sheep on the A275 near the Five Bells Pub near Chailey. Traffic is coping well and motorists should approach with care.

There are also reports of sheep on the road on the A271 in Lower Horsebridge near the Kings Head Pub.

Elsewhere, there are reports of slow traffic on the A27 Eastbound between A24 Findon Road (Offington Corner) and the Toby Carvery.

The road is partially blocked due to emergency repairs on the A23 London Road both ways at A27.

Various works mean motorists could face delays across the county today.

There are temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Fairlight Road at Coastguard Lane in Hastings, which is affecting traffic travelling between Hastings and Cliff End.

There are also temporary traffic lights because of telecoms work on A268 Wish Street near The Old Forge.

According to the AA, temporary traffic signals are in place due to telecoms work on A268 around B2088, which is affecting traffic travelling between Peasmarsh and Newenden.

In Eastbourne, temporary traffic signals are in place because of gas main work on Victoria Drive at Northiam Road. Northiam Road is also closed for the same works.

There are temporary traffic signals due to construction on A259 Exceat Bridge near the Cuckmere Inn.

Elsewhere there are temporary traffic lights due to gas main work on Rattle Road around Gallows Lane, which is affecting traffic travelling between Stone Cross and Westham.

Temporary traffic signals are in place due to gas main work on Coldean Lane between Hawkhurst Road and A270 Lewes Road.