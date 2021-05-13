Sussex morning travel bulletin for Thursday, May 13

Traffic and travel for Sussex

There are reports of congestion on some of the county’s main roads.

The AA is reporting slow traffic on the A27 both ways from A24 Findon Road (Offington Corner) to the Toby Carvery. Travel time is around 10 minutes.

Elsewhere, there are reports of very slow traffic on the A27 Polegate bypass both ways from A22 Polegate Road (Cophall Roundabout) to Brown Jack Avenue (The Thoroughbred Inn) due to construction work. Ongoing lane closures are in place in the area.

Motorists should also be aware that man roads are closed due to various works.

There are temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on the A268 around B2088, which is affecting traffic travelling between Peasmarsh and Newenden.

There are also temporary traffic lights in place due to construction on A2101 St Helen’s Road at Alexandra Park in Hastings, affecting traffic travelling between Hastings and Beauport Holiday Park.

Temporary traffic signals are in place because of gas main work on Victoria Drive at Northiam Road in Eastbourne. Northiam Road is also closed for the same works.

There are also temporary traffic lights in place due to construction on A259 Exceat Bridge near the Cuckmere Inn.

Temporary traffic lights are in place due to telecoms work on the A267 Northbound at Hanging Birch Lane, affecting traffic travelling between Horsebridge and Cross in Hand.

There are also temporary traffic lights due to construction work on Bexhill Road at Woodingdean Skatepark.

The AA is also reporting temporary traffic signals in place due to gas main work on Coldean Lane between Hawkhurst Road and A270 Lewes Road.

In Shoreham, there are temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A259 Brighton Road at The Hungry Mare restaurant.