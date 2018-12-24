Sussex Police ‘examining damaged drone’ after Gatwick Airport disruption

Police are carrying out a forensic examination of a damaged drone near Gatwick Airport in Horley.

In a statement yesterday, detective Chief Superintendent Jason Tingley of Sussex Police said: “We are actively investigating sightings of drone activity at Gatwick Airport following 67 reports from the evening of the 19 December to 21 December from the public, passengers, police officers and staff at the airport.

“We are interviewing those who have reported these sightings, are carrying out extensive house to house enquiries and carrying out a forensic examination of a damaged drone found near the perimeter of the airport near Horley, which is close to the last reported sighting.”