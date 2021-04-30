Sussex traffic update: Friday, April 30

Temporary traffic signals are causing delays between Storrington and Washington this morning. Due to a water main works on A283 Storrington Road.

Traffic is reportedly slow and queuing on parts of Bognor Road and up to the Bognor Roundabout in Chichester.

On the A27 at Worthing, traffic is slow and queuing, according to traffic reports.

Traffic stock image

There are reports of a stalled vehicle on B2036 Cuckfield Road both ways near the Burgess Hill Golf Centre. Traffic is reportedly coping well.

Slow traffic on A27 Polegate by pass between A22 Polegate Road and Brown Jack Avenue.