Sussex traffic update: Monday, November 29
Here's the latest news from the roads across Sussex this morning (Monday, November 29).
Monday, 29th November 2021, 9:14 am
Updated
Monday, 29th November 2021, 9:17 am
Motorists are facing queuing traffic of the A27 eastbound by the Fishbourne Roundabout in Chichester.
There is also queuing traffic around the Bognor Road Roundabout.
In Climping, traffic is slow and queuing from the A259 Crookthorn Lane eastbound before Church Lane.
There are delays around the Toby Carvery in Worthing.
The A27 Pevensey Bypass is seeing slow and queuing traffic this morning.
There are reports of a collision Robertsbridge High Street near George Hill. Traffic is said to be coping well.