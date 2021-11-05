Sussex travel: your evening update for Friday, November 11

There are delays on A27 Chichester Bypass both ways from A285 Portfield Way to A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). There are the usual delays heading around Chichester.

Severe delays of 14 minutes and delays increasing are being reported on A27 The Causeway Eastbound between Havenwood Park and Station Road. The average speed is five mph.

There is queueing traffic and traffic heavier than normal on A280 Southbound at A27 Arundel Road (Angmering / Clapham junction).

Traffic news

Delays of four minutes and delays easing are being reported on A259 New Road Westbound between A259 and B2140 Station Road. The average speed is ten mph.

There is queueing traffic on A27 both ways at Sompting Road (Toby Carvery / Lyons Farm traffic lights) with congestion to Durrington Hill. The A24 is also backed up to Findon Valley.

Delays of five minutes and delays increasing are being reported on A24 Findon Road Southbound between Maytree Avenue and A27 Warren Road (Offington Corner). The average speed is ten mph.

There are queueing traffic and delays on A27 Old Shoreham Road Westbound from A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn off) to A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout). Travel time is 15 minutes.

Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays easing are being reported on A259 Brighton Road Westbound in Shoreham-By-Sea. The average speed is five mph.

Delays of five minutes and delays increasing are being reported on A259 Albion Street Eastbound between A259 and The Gardens. The average speed is ten mph.

There is slow traffic on A27 both ways at A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off). Congestion to Roads around Brighton in the construction area. Lane closures are in place.

Delays of five minutes and delays increasing are being reported on A259 Kingsway Westbound between Grafton Street and Fourth Avenue. The average speed is ten mph.

There are delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A270 Lewes Road Northbound in Bevendean. The average speed is five mph.

Delays are being reported on B2123 Falmer Road Southbound around Warren Road. There are the usual delays up to the lights in the centre of Woodingdean.

There are delays expected due to many road closures for the Lewes Bonfire Event on routes around several road closures for the Lewes Bonfire event on roads around Lewes. A26 is closed with the A27 is open to through traffic only.

Severe delays of 24 minutes and delays easing are being reported on A27 Eastbound between Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction) and A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout). The average speed is ten mph.

There are delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A259 South Way Westbound between A259 and South Road. The average speed is five mph.

Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing are being reported on A259 Westbound in Exceat. The average speed is five mph.

There are reports of a traffic problem and heavy traffic on B2191 Willingdon Drove around Sevenoaks Road.

Delays of four minutes and delays easing are being reported on A264 Eastbound between A24 (Great Daux Roundabout) and B2195 Crawley Road (Moorhead Roundabout). The average speed is 15 mph.

One lane is closed with heavy traffic due to a stalled vehicle on the M23 Southbound from J9 (Gatwick Airport) to J10 A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley). Lane one (of three) is closed.

There are delays on A22 London Road Southbound at Homebase.