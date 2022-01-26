Sussex travel: Your evening update for Wednesday January 26

Sussex traffic and travel

Traffic is queuing both ways on the A27 at Falmer.

A22/A264 at Felbridge roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays on all approaches.

A2100 London Road Battle roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays.

A21 Vinehall Street roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays.

A27 scheduled to close both ways tonight between the A293 Hangleton Link Road and Holmbush Shoreham. Diversion via the A293 Hangleton Link Road and A270 Old Shoreham Road in both directions.

A273 Clayton Hill Pyecombe is closed both ways tonight from 8pm until 5.30am tomorrow (Thursday, January 27).

A26 closed both ways between the Beddingham roundabout in Lewes and Newhaven from 8pm until 6am tomorrow (Thursday, January 27). Diversion in both directions via the A27, Falmer Road, Warren Road, Wilson Avenue and the A259.

Abnormal load travelling southbound A293 Hangleton Link towards the A270.