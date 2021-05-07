Sussex travel: Your morning update for Friday, May 7

Traffic and travel for Sussex

Drivers should expect disruption until 11.59pm on May 10 on the A27 both ways near Worthing between the junctions with the A280 and the A24 North due to active roadworks.

Near Rye, the A259 both ways between the A268 and the junction with the A2070 emergency roadworks are planned to take place from 10am-3pm today.

Newhaven swing bridge is scheduled to open at 9.20am this morning which could cause delays.