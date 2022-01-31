Sussex travel: Your morning update for Monday January 31

Sussex traffic and travel

Newhaven swing bridge is scheduled to open at 9.40am and 11am, delays likely on all approaches.

The is queuing traffic both ways on the A27 roadworks at Falmer.

In Hastings, due to a burst water main on the A28 near St Micheal’s Tenterden Stagecoach service 2 to Ashford will be diverting via Woodchurch to Bethersden, this will apply in both directions.

A27 there is queuing traffic eastbound towards the Fishbourne roundabout and westbound towards the Stockbridge roundabout at Chichester.