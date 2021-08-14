Sussex travel: Your morning update for Saturday, August 14

Sussex traffic and travel

In Hastings and Eastbourne, the following Stagecoach bus services have been cancelled due to staff shortages:

20 - 9.26am Ore downs farm to Mayfield Farm

22 – 10.16am Harley Shute to Ore Kings Head

20 – 10.22am Mayfield Farm to Ore downs Farm

98 – 10.34am Conquest to Hastings Station

22 – 11.17am Ore kings head to Silverhill

20 – 11.26am Ore downs farm Mayfield Farm

99 – 1.01pm Silverhill to Eastbourne

99 – 2.43pm Eastbourne to Silverhill

Near Worthing, the A27 both ways between the junctions with the A24 South and the A24 North there are emergency roadworks until 5pm on August 16.