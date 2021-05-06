Sussex travel: Your morning update for Thursday, May 6
Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Thursday, May 6.
Thursday, 6th May 2021, 8:19 am
There is queuing traffic due to a broken down vehicle on the A21 near Hastings affecting both approaches to the Ridge West junction.
On the A27 eastbound there is queuing traffic towards the Fishbourne roundabout in Chichester.
Birling Gap Road is closed both ways until May 10 due to a burst water main. There is no through route between the A259 at East Dean and Beachy Head.