Sussex travel: Your morning update for Wednesday, June 23

Slow traffic has been reported both ways on the A26 Malling Down in Lewes due to roadworks in the area and temporary traffic lights.

There are also delays both ways on the A27 at Polegate, between the A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout) and Brown Jack Avenue (The Thoroughbred Inn).

This is also due to roadworks and ongoing lane closures.

Sussex travel update for Wednesday, June 23

In West Sussex slow traffic has been reported both ways on the A27 at Worthing, before the Toby Carvery.