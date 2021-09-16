Sussex travel: your morning update, Thursday September 16

Delays of up to four minutes have been reported on Whyke roundabout, Eastbound between the Chicester Bypass and the Bognor brdige roundabout. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

Similar delays are being experienced by commuters on the Roundstone bypass road in East Preston.

Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on Crockhurst Hll, Eastbound between Arundel Road and Upper Brighton Road. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

Traffic news

Delays of up to two minutes have been reported along Old Shoreham Road, on the A27, where the average speed is also ten miles per hour.

There have been reports of an accident on Wakehams Green Drive, affecting traffic both ways from Haywards to Heathfield, but reports suggest it is coping well.