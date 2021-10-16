Sussex travel: your update for Saturday, October 16

There are delays of two minutes on Whyke Roundabout Eastbound between the A27 Chichester By-Pass and the A27 Chichester By-Pass (Bognor Bridge Roundabout), the AA said. The average speed is 10mph.

Delays of five minutes and delays increasing are being reported on A24 Findon Road Southbound between Maytree Avenue and A27 Warren Road (Offington Corner). The average speed is 10mph.

There are delays of seven minutes and delays easing on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between the A27 Arundel Road and the A27 Upper Brighton Road (Grove Lodge Roundabout). The average speed is 10mph.

Traffic news

There is an emergency road closure on the A285 High Street Duncton between south of the entrance to Seaford College and the junction of Beechwood Lane following a slippage of earth over a culvert that spans beneath the carriageway.

Businesses remain open and signs in place to aid with the diversion.