This is why there are no trains running between Hastings and Ashford International

Trains are currently not running between Hastings and Ashford International, Souther said

Disruption is expected until around 3.15pm, Southern, which runs the route, said.

Rail replacement bus services have been drafted in.

On its website Southern said: “Police dealing with an incident near the railway between Hastings and Ashford International means some lines are blocked. Trains running between these stations may be cancelled or revised to start or terminate at Hastings.

“Stations between Three Oaks and Ashford International will not be served.

“A police investigation was being carried out near the railway between Ore and Winchelsea yesterday.

“Due to the complexity of the operation, more time is needed by the officers on site. Part of this investigation cannot be done with trains running past the area.

“Buses will replace a number of trains on this route. As a result, we expect your journey will take at least 30-45 minutes longer than usual.”

Southern said the following buses will operate:

* 10:30 Hastings to Ashford International

* 11:25 Ashford International to Hastings

* 11:27 Hastings to Ashford International

* 12:25 Ashford International to Hastings

* 12:27 Hastings to Ashford International

* 13:25 Ashford International to Hastings

* 13:40 Hastings to Ashford International

* 14:25 Ashford International to Hastings

Southern added: “Any replacement buses for Three Oaks will serve the Southern replacement bus stops on the A259 at Guestling Thorn.