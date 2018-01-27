TRAVEL: Cancellations and changes to train services

Engineering work is taking place between Three Bridges and Brighton/Lewes this weekend (January 27/28), closing lines and resulting in bus replacement services across the network.

According to National Rail, today (Saturday) on Southern rail users are advised that some services between London Victoria and Brighton / Eastbourne / Ore / Haywards Heath will not run due to the works. Services may be re-timed and additional services will run from London Victoria to Brighton via Littlehampton and also between Brighton and Eastbourne / Ore.

Meanwhile Brighton to West Worthing services will be extended to start and terminate at Littlehampton

On Thameslink two trains per hour will run between Bedford and Three Bridges / City Thameslink and London Bridge to Brighton services will not run, travellers are advised to use Thameslink services from London Blackfriars.

For Sunday, on Southern, services from London Victoria to Brighton / Littlehampton / Ore and from Worthing to Littlehampton / Portsmouth Harbour will not run.

Additional services will run between London Victoria and Three Bridges / Portsmouth Harbour (via Horsham) and also between Brighton and Hastings / Ore.

The 27 minutes past London Victoria to Brighton via Redhill services will depart at 36 minutes past the hour and will divert, calling at Horsham, Littlehampton, Angmering, Worthing, Shoreham-by-Sea and Hove.

The 59 minutes past Brighton to London Victoria via Redhill services will depart at 14 minutes past the hour and will divert, calling at Hove, Shoreham-by-Sea, Worthing, Angmering, Littlehampton and Horsham.

Brighton to Ashford International services will run between Hastings and Ashford International.

On Thameslink, Bedford to Brighton services will start / terminate at Three Bridges, Bedford to Three Bridges services will not run and for travel between Three Bridges and Brighton, customers are being advised to use rail replacement buses provided by Southern.