Two people seriously injured in Hastings collision

Officers were called to Upper Park Road around 7.15pm on Sunday (July 25) after a silver Peugeot vehicle left the road and collided with a tree.

The driver, a 51-year-old local man, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries, police said.

Three passengers were also taken to the Conquest Hospital for treatment, one with serious injuries and two with minor injuries, a police spokesman added.

Road traffic collision

Police investigating the matter would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have seen the vehicle driving in the area beforehand. They would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage of the vehicle.