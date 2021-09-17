Two-vehicle collision on A259 in Bexhill

According to the AA, the incident happened on the A259 in Barnhorn Road and involved two vehicles.

The accident was first reported at 6.20am and the A259 is partially blocked both ways near the Applegreen Petrol Station.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police were called to Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, at around 7am on Friday (September 17) to reports of a collision between a car and a van.

Police are at the scene