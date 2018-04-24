TV’s Salvage Hunters is heading to 1066 country

The award-winning Quest TV and Discovery Channel show Salvage Hunters, is heading to Sussex to record a special edition of the programme.

Now in its thirteenth series, the show follows architectural salvage and antiques expert Drew Pritchard as he travels around the UK to prestigious, interesting, and historic places hunting out and buying quirky and unusual objects no longer wanted by their present owner. The show is now looking to add Sussex to its list.

Drew will soon be heading to 1066 country to follow up on some leads, but ahead of that, anyone can get in touch with the production team if they know an interesting location with multiple objects for sale that would work for the show.

For further details or to speak to a member of the team call 020 3179 0092 or email salvagehunters@curvemedia.co