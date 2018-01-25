Video Preview: The Stables Theatre's production of Arsenic and Old Lace

It is a peaceful backwater of Brooklyn, USA “some time ago”. Here live two elderly spinsters who, on the face of it, appear to help everyone and who are loved by all. But they have a little secret that they believe benefits lonely, elderly gentlemen.

It is, however, homicidal – although done in the nicest possible way. They are ably assisted by nephew Teddy, who believes he is President Theodore Roosevelt.

Arsenic and Old Lace

Peace reigns until Mortimer comes across the remains of one the unfortunate gentlemen concerned, and believes it to be Teddy’s work.

At the same time a further nephew, the murderous Jonathan, arrives with a friend and a new face. From here farcical chaos takes over and, as one critic said, it is “Fun on a grand scale ... rattling entertainment”

By Joseph Kesselring

A Stables production directed by Leslie Adams.

Friday 2 to Saturday 10 February at 7.30pm

Sunday 4 February at 2.30pm · No performance Monday

Members £8 · Adults £13 · Under-18s and groups £10 · £2 off first night tickets

To book tickets go to http://stablestheatre.co.uk/