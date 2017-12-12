Volunteers thanked and Rotarians donate cash gift at festive breakfast

Bexhill Museum held its annual pre-Christmas breakfast to thank the many volunteers who make its work possible and to greet two visitors bearing a welcome cash gift.

The breakfast is the museum board’s way of thanking volunteers who undertake a host of essential tasks, from its maintenance team to compiling online information for its Access Centre, acting as gallery custodians to running the reception desk, assisting in the office to running such aspects of the museum’s work as its Stepping Out series of public walks, its education group, oral history group, its outings and caring for its costume collection.

Without them the museum could not run and new volunteers are always welcome.

Bexhill Rotary Club president the Rev Paul Frostick and Rotarian John Cooper, chairman of the club’s community service committee attended the breakfast bearing a Christmas gift of a cheque for £400. Museum chairman John Betts accepted the welcome donation and said: “It is much appreciated.”

With the exception of a Rother service level agreement grant, the independent, voluntarily-run museum is almost entirely dependent on its admissions charges for its income.

Bexhill Rotary club are having a busy a time. In addition to the museum, cheques will be presented to numerous charities and good causes including Bexhill Parkinson’s Society, Homecall, Bexhill Caring Community, Senlac District Scouts, Bexhill Guides, and the Training Ship, Hastings.