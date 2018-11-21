Weather: Is the Beast from the East back as Hastings area sees its first winter snowfall?

The Hastings area saw its first winter snowfall overnight.

There were reports of snow falling on the Ridge on Tuesday evening with a light dusting overnight, which saw snow laying across All Saints Churchyard in Hastings Old Town and coating cars along an icily cold seafront.

SEE ALSO: Man found guilty of controlling behaviour told woman what to wear.

Coupled with the freezing easterly winds we have been experiencing, it may go someway to backing up predictions made by meteorologists, as far back as September, who are predicting the coldest winter for a decade.

Forecaster James madden said: “Long range predictions have shown for a time that this winter could deliver some particularly cold and snowy conditions.

“We are expecting a number of widespread snow event to occur during early December and then again around mid-month.”

Experts of the World Meteorological Organisation say the conditions are influenced by a predicted El Nino, when sea surface temperatures in the pacific are warmer than average.

El Ninos affect weather patterns across the globe, bringing floods to tropical areas, but cold winters to the UK.

Have you experienced snowfall in your area? If so send us pictures.

See also: Woman fined for improper use of Blue disabled badge

See also: Experts predict rfreezing winter